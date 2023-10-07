Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand react as Tottenham win at Luton

Tottenham Hotspur have gone top of the Premier League table after winning in Saturday’s early kickoff.

Spurs ran out 1-0 winners at Luton, courtesy of Micky van de Ven’s goal in the second half.

Tottenham secured the win despite losing Yves Bissouma to a second yellow card in first-half injury time.

The result means Ange Postecoglou’s charges leapfrog Manchester City and Arsenal at the summit.

Gary Lineker, who played for Spurs during his career, reacted with a seven-word message on X.

Meanwhile, fellow England icon Rio Ferdinand gave his verdict on TNT Sports, as transcribed by BBC Sport.

“A huge result for that Spurs dressing room,” said Ferdinand.

“Previously there has been a softness; a weak underbelly.

“Last year had they come here and gone down to ten men, they would lose that game.

“Ange Postecoglou has implemented a confidence, belief and steel to this side.

“They have shown that they can grind out results today.”

Tottenham will remain top of the Premier League table going into the international break if Arsenal and Manchester City draw on Sunday.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Our view

As a fixture, Luton v Tottenham had ‘upset’ written all over it. The sort of game where the hosts, buoyed by a fierce home crowd, would frustrate their opponents, nick a goal and hold on for all three points.

Indeed, there were times when it looked like it would happen and, with Bissouma getting sent off, it’s almost like the stage was set.

However, Postecoglou had other plans. Tottenham didn’t exactly go up the gears but they had the confidence and grit to grind out the result.

This is what all the top teams have. They’ll swat some opponents aside, but there’ll be others where it’ll be more like a pushover try in rugby, one scrum pack having to push the other over the line.