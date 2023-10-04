Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand react to Newcastle win over PSG in Champions League

Newcastle United fans enjoyed one of the best nights in their recent history as they hammered Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies hosted the French giants at St James’ Park on Wednesday night and ended up running out 4-1 winners.

Far from being fazed by the occasion, Newcastle more than rose to it, surging into a two-goal lead by the half-time mark.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Gianluigi Donnarumma could only palm out Alexander Isak’s effort.

Dan Burn then doubled Newcastle’s lead with a powerful header six minutes before half time, with VAR duly confirming that the goal had stood.

Donnarumma was then caught out again as another Magpies boyhood fan – Sean Longstaff – let rip with a powerful shot from an angle and it crept in.

PSG did threaten a late rally through Lucas Hernandez’s 56th-minute header, but Newcastle went on to add a fourth, Fabian Schar netting a stunning goal.

Newcastle’s emphatic win sent shockwaves through the game, with fans, neutrals and pundits having their say.

For instance Gary Lineker took to X to say “what a performance this is from NUFC”.

He then hailed a “great night” for the Rest Is Football teams, name-dropping Newcastle, Manchester City and Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand told TNT Sports, via BBC Sport: “Newcastle are in the group of death, nobody expects them to get through.

“But enthusiasm and desire takes you a long way.”

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

The three points, added to an opening draw away to AC Milan, ensure that Newcastle go top of Group F.

It’s great to see the Magpies do so well, particularly after they had to endure years of mediocrity before the takeover.

Indeed, it almost beggars belief to think that Newcastle were almost down and out from the Premier League in 2021-22.

From then on, things went on an upward trajectory, and the Toon Army can finally take in these historic nights once again, and dream of glory.