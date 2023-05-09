Garth Crooks simply can’t believe what Daniel Levy has done at Tottenham now











Garth Crooks has criticised Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy for appointing Ryan Mason as acting head coach until the end of the season.

Mason picked up his first win in his second spell as Tottenham’s interim head coach against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 31-year-old replaced Cristian Stellini last month after a disappointing run of form under the Italian following Antonio Conte’s departure.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spurs have undoubtedly improved since Mason took charge, with the Englishman tweaking their current set-up to great effect on Sunday.

But Garth Crooks has criticised Tottenham for naming a ‘rookie’ manager to take charge until the end of the campaign.

Crooks shocked by Mason appointment

In his latest column for BBC Sport, Crooks admitted that he simply can’t believe Tottenham hired Mason once again this season.

“Spurs currently have Ryan Mason, a rookie caretaker manager in charge of team affairs, which is like giving an accountant who has just passed his accountancy exams the role of running of a FTSE 100 company for a few weeks to see how he gets on,” he said.

“Which credible business would do that? It makes no sense but it does seems to be the acceptable way in which professional football is run these days.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It seems a bit harsh from Crooks considering that Mason is doing a decent enough job so far.

While he lacks experience as a manager, he did take over for a brief spell after Jose Mourinho’s exit back in 2021.

Of course, Tottenham would have been better off bringing in a permanent manager to see out the campaign. But that opportunity passed them by after they named Stellini as acting head coach following Conte’s departure in March.

Spurs will now have time to weigh up their options ahead of the summer and they will be hoping that Mason manages to secure European football for next season.

