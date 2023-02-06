Garth Crooks reacts to Emerson Royal display in Tottenham win











Garth Crooks has admitted to BBC Sport that Emerson Royal is not his favourite player, but lauded the Tottenham Hotspur defender after his performance up against Jack Grealish in Spurs’ win over Manchester City.

Antonio Conte’s side produced another massive display against the Premier League champions. They remain unbeaten against Pep Guardiola’s side at their new home after Harry Kane scored the only goal.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

City put the pressure on in the second-half. But Tottenham defended superbly. And no player arguably did more than Emerson to ensure that Spurs saw the game out.

Crooks lauds Emerson Royal after Tottenham win

It was Grealish who often looked like the one to make something happen for the visitors. And yet, the Brazilian was able to produce a superb display up against the winger.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Emerson made more clearances than anyone else. And he seemed to be rarely beaten. Certainly, you can imagine that it inspired those around him to see the 24-year-old fighting so hard.

Like many others, Crooks has obviously not been a huge admirer of the defender during his time in the Premier League. However, he lauded his showing against Grealish as he included the former Barcelona man in his team of the week.

“Not my favourite player, but I must say the way in which Royal dealt with Jack Grealish, Manchester City’s best player against Spurs, was very impressive,” he told BBC Sport.

“I have no idea what is going on at Manchester City, but I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the premature departure of Joao Cancelo, to Bayern Munich on loan, has not gone down well with some of the players.”

Defender has maybe left Spurs with decision to make

Emerson has staked a claim to keep his place ahead of new signing Pedro Porro. But Spurs will also be wary of getting carried away.

It has been a frustrating time for Emerson in North London. And his shortcomings may well be exposed again in a game where Tottenham are on top and looking to their full-backs to make an impact in the final third.

But there is absolutely no question that Emerson was a revelation against City and deserves a huge amount of credit.