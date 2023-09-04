Garth Crooks left seriously impressed by 25-year-old Tottenham player’s display vs Burnley

Garth Crooks was left seriously impressed with Cristian Romero’s display for Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Crooks has named Romero in his Team of the Week for the BBC and lauded the defender after an ‘exceptional’ goal against Burnley.

Son Heung-min stole the headlines at Turf Moor after netting a brilliant hat-trick while leading the line for Spurs.

The 31-year-old replaced Richarlison up front and put in his best display of the season, scoring a delightful chip to get Tottenham back on level terms in the first half.

But it was Cristian Romero who handed Ange Postecoglou’s men a lead heading into halftime.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Argentine unleashed a powerful shot which rattled in off the post after the ball fell to him kindly on the edge of the area. And Crooks was impressed with the 25-year-old’s effort.

Crooks lauds ‘exceptional’ Romero

Writing in his latest column for BBC Sport, Crooks heaped praise on Romero after a stunning strike at Turf Moor.

He wrote: “Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says he wakes up every day knowing his team is getting better and will come to terms with the biggest jump in world football. The question I would like to put to him is, when?

“A 5-2 home defeat by Spurs meant they have lost their first three games in the Premier league already, having only lost three all season in the Championship. Kompany clearly believes in his players but he’s only got until Christmas, if that, to get his team established.

“Spurs, meanwhile, looked reasonably comfortable in a back four. Although I don’t usually pick defenders from a team that concedes two goals away from home, I’m prepared to make an exception on this occasion.

“Romero’s finish for his goal was exceptional for a central defender and that’s why he’s in my team.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Romero has formed a promising partnership with summer signing Micky van de Ven so far, with the duo keeping two clean sheets already this season.

But it was Tottenham’s attacking prowess that won them the game on Saturday, with Son netting three times and James Maddison grabbing his third goal in a Spurs shirt.

It’s been a promising start to the campaign for Postecoglou and he seems to have completely transformed this Spurs side already.