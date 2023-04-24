Garth Crooks believes Tottenham and Chelsea target Vincent Kompany is more suited elsewhere











Pundit Garth Crooks believes Tottenham and Chelsea managerial target Vincent Kompany is better suited to the available job at Crystal Palace.

The Daily Mail linked Spurs to the current Burnley manager, whilst BBC Sport linked Chelsea with Kompany. In his first season at Burnley, Kompany has managed to get the club promoted from the Championship.

The former Manchester City star has earned a lot of praise this season for his managerial talents. It is not a shock to see him linked with a big move.

Chelsea are mid table and Spurs are struggling for top four. Due to this, both sets of owners need to get their next managerial appointment perfect.

Crooks believes Tottenham and Chelsea target Vincent Kompany is better suited to Crystal Palace

Chelsea and Spurs are bigger clubs than Palace. Despite this, all three teams are in London and this makes them big rivals whenever they face each other.

Crooks placed Palace defender Marc Guehi in his team of the week. Whilst talking about the club he revealed his thoughts on Kompany.

Crooks said: “Meanwhile, Palace continue to move up the table with a manager who almost certainly will not be with them next season. Vincent Kompany would be a much better bet for them than Chelsea, for example.”

No doubt the Belgian has proven he has the qualities to be a good manager. He showed great leadership qualities whilst captain of Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola calling him “exceptional”.

Despite this, you can see why Crooks believes he is not ready for a move to a top six club yet. He has only had one season managing in England. This was in the Championship. Due to him being quite a new manager, he needs to be given more time and experience before moving to Spurs or Chelsea.

