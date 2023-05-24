Gareth Southgate raves over £30k-a-week Crystal Palace star











Gareth Southgate has been speaking about Crystal Palace star man Eberechi Eze after the midfielder was called up to the England squad for the first time.

It has been a crazy season for both Crystal Palace and Eze. There were fears they could get relegated so they sacked Patrick Vieira and replaced him with Roy Hogdson.

Vieira was not getting the best out of the attacking midfielder. He was playing Eze out of position constantly and also sometimes benching him.

Hodgson has shown how vital the Englishman is as he reintegrated him into his perfect position and has started him every game since. Eze has scored six goals in his last eight games.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate praises Eberechi Eze

The 24 year-old is no doubt one of the most exciting attacking midfield talents England has. He glides on the ball and eases past players like few other stars.

Gareth Southgate was speaking at a press conference following the England squad being announced and was asked about Eze. He said: “We’ve liked him for a long time.

“He was very unfortunate just before the Euros we were going to call him into a prep camp and he got a very bad injury.

“I think he has finished the season really strongly. He can play in a couple of positions in that attacking line.

“He’s a goal threat with nice ability and burst of speed to go past people and to take people out of the game with his dribbling skills.

“We are looking forward to seeing him a bit closer. Everybody I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person as well.”

This is no doubt high praise from Southgate. Eze, who has 10 goals in the Premier League this campaign now needs to prove he has what it takes to maintain his place in the England squad at the upcoming European 2024 qualifiers.

The ‘star man‘, who is on £30,000-a-week currently, we no doubt have some other clubs monitoring him to see if he can make the next step.

