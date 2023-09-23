‘Game-changer’: BBC pundit says Arsenal have a ‘superb’ youngster onboard who could be the difference v Spurs

Arsenal take on Tottenham tomorrow in one of the biggest North London Derbies for some time in the Premier League.

Both sides are flying in the league and both the Gunners and Spurs will feel they can take all three points from tomorrow’s clash.

However, according to the BBC’s Stephen Warnock, Arsenal being without Gabriel Martinelli could end up having a massive impact on the game.

Pundit says Martinelli missing for Arsenal v Tottenham is huge

While Martinelli hasn’t been completely ruled out just yet, there is an expectancy that he will indeed miss the game.

And after being so impressive last season and now this, BBC pundit Warnock has said that Martinelli’s absence could be a big factor in how the game goes.

“I think losing Martinelli in this game could be huge. I know Trossard had a good midweek. But playing against top opposition, you need your top players and Martinelli is a game-changer. He’s someone individually who is superb who can turn a game on its head,” Warnock said.

Martinelli has worked his way from being an up and coming young player into being one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian will be desperate to play and it will be interesting to see just what the medical reports have said and what Arteta chooses to go with.

Big loss

As Warnock mentions here, Trossard has played well when given his chances with Arsenal. But he is no Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been superb and is on another level at times with his wide player and dynamism.

If Martinelli isn’t fit for tomorrow, then Trossard or others will really need to step up to the plate.