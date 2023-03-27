Gabriel shares what Gabriel Jesus told him on his first day at Arsenal











Gabriel Jesus seemingly saw Arsenal challenging for the Premier League title a lot sooner than most – judging by comments made by Gunners teammate Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel Jesus has obviously been a game-changing signing for Mikel Arteta’s men. He arrived having struggled to establish himself as the main man at Manchester City.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

But Arsenal were crying out for a consistent goalscorer, with Jesus coming in to fill that void. And it seems that the Brazilian saw the potential in the current Arsenal side.

Gabriel shares what Gabriel Jesus said on his first day at Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes has given an interview to the Premier League’s YouTube channel in which he was asked to put together a five-a-side team involving the Brazilians who have played in the competition over the years.

Up front, Jesus got the nod. And the centre-back explained what the 25-year-old said about Arsenal’s season as soon as he arrived.

“I pick Gabriel Jesus because he’s won the Premier League a lot. He’s played a lot of games, he’s had a big experience in this league,” he told the Premier League’s YouTube channel.

“When he came to Arsenal, on the first day, he looked at me and said: ‘if everyone works together, we can win this league’.”

It really does appear that Gabriel Jesus was one of the signings to really change everything at the Emirates. Both he and Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived with Premier League titles under their belt. And crucially, they won them with Manchester City.

Neither seemed to be integral on the pitch during their time at the Etihad Stadium. But they both made significant contributions. And they appear to now be relishing the chance to be stars of the show at Arsenal.

It is fascinating that Jesus saw Arsenal challenging for the title before the season. It appeared that the Gunners may struggle to contend for the top-four after how the last campaign finished.

Those concerns have been put to bed. Arsenal are surely heading back into the Champions League at the very minimum.

And it may well be that Jesus and Zinchenko are about to win their third league title in a row.