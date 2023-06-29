Gabriel posts two-word message on Kai Havertz Instagram post

Arsenal defender Gabriel has posted a two-word message to Kai Havertz on social media following him signing for the club.

It was announced by Arsenal that Kai Havertz has joined the club from Premier League rivals Chelsea. Reports suggest that the price of the deal is around £65million.

It will be very interesting to see how the German settles in at the Gunners. At Chelsea, he was appreciated but never lived up to his top potential.

The attacking player managed to score the winning-goal in the Champions League final for Chelsea and he will always be remembered fondly for that. Arsenal defender Gabriel was quick to send him a message following his arrival.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Gabriel sends message after Arsenal sign Havertz

Havertz decided to post on Instagram after signing for the club. The post saw him pictured in an Arsenal kit. The player captioned the post: “A day to remember! Thank you for all the messages, can’t wait to get started.”

Gabriel, who will now be his team mate replied to the post and said: “Welcome bro”.

Gabriel massively improved last season from the campaign prior and became a key player for the club in their title challenge. A big reason for his improvement was due to the fact that he was partnered alongside William Saliba.

Despite not winning the title, the Gunners will believe they can go again next season and this time beat Manchester City to the trophy. Improving the squad is a must if they are to do that and signing Havertz is a big statement of intent from Arsenal.

The German international played as a centre-forward for Chelsea, but reports suggest he will play a deeper role at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta clearly has a plan for the 24 year-old. If the Spaniard can get him back to his best then the club have a great player on their hands.

It is a big summer for the club. They need a squad able to compete at the top of the division and also in the Champions League.