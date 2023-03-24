Gabriel Martinelli says £45m Arsenal teammate is one of the best











Gabriel Martinelli has expressed just how admiration he has for Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus.

It is no surprise that many expected the Gunners to fall away after Gabriel Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup, which kept him sidelined for a number of months.

Photo by Nigel French/Getty Images

The striker has been a game-changing signing for Mikel Arteta’s side. And he was electric during the first-half of the Premier League campaign.

Martinelli lauds Gabriel Jesus

In fact, Gabriel Martinelli has told Arsenal’s Come Back Stronger documentary on Jesus’ return that he feels that the 25-year-old is one of the best he knows on and off the pitch.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Jesus took absolutely no time at all to settle in following his £45 million move from Manchester City. He was sensational when he featured in pre-season. And he carried that form into the domestic campaign.

Of course, there were times when he could have been more prolific in front of goal. However, there is a reason why so many thought Arsenal’s title challenge was in big trouble when he was sidelined.

Certainly, one player who did probably suffer was Martinelli. The 21-year-old did actually score in the first two games after the World Cup. But the different style of Eddie Nketiah did not play to Martinelli’s strengths.

So it is probably not a big surprise that Martinelli has nothing but amazing things to say about his teammate.

“In this month that he was out, he was always talking to me and with the other boys, trying to help. And as I said, that’s who he is and he’s a lovely person that tries to help everyone. It’s so important to have him here,” he told the Come Back Stronger documentary.

“I knew from the beginning, but when he came, I realised that he’s a great guy, a great player. I’ve said it many times, on and off pitch, he is one of the best people that I’ve met in football.”

Worryingly for Manchester City, Jesus is now back. And even more worryingly for Pep Guardiola’s men, Arsenal are not reliant on him.

Nketiah did brilliantly in the first few weeks after the season resumed. And Leandro Trossard has proved to be an amazing signing following his January move.

In fact, there is talk that Trossard should keep his place ahead of Jesus. That says everything about how good the Belgian has been.

Jesus’ time to steal the show will however, definitely come again.