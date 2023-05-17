Gabriel Martinelli ankle injury: When Arsenal star is expected to be back











Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli had to be substituted at the weekend due to injury and now David Ornstein has reported how long the star “should” be sidelined for.

Arsenal’s dreams of winning the Premier League title this season were practically ended when the club lost to Brighton last weekend.

Early on, Brazilian winger Martinelli was in pain following a bad tackle from Moises Caicedo. He tried to carry on, but in the end, he had to come off.

This early substitution summed up their match as the Emirates as they lost 3-0. Problems have now got worse as Martinelli is injured for the rest of the season.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The winger has been crucial to Arsenal’s season and a huge reason for the Gunners battling for the title in the first place.

You could hear many groans from the fan base on the weekend when they saw him being taken off. At the time, the club were still drawing 0-0.

Ornstein, who is a journalist for The Athletic, has now stated how long this injury could keep him out for.

He tweeted: “Gabriel Martinelli will miss final 2 Arsenal games through injury. Suffered ankle ligament damage in Sunday’s loss to Brighton.

“21yo Brazil winger ruled out for a number of weeks but should return for pre-season ahead of new campaign.”

This is bad news for the Gunners. With only a couple of games left, his season is now over. It’s a sad way for his campaign to end after he has performed so well.

Martinelli has managed 15 goals and five assists in the Premier League. This is a great tally for the star who is only 21 years old.

(Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)