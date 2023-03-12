Gabriel Magalhaes sends message in French to William Saliba after Arsenal beat Fulham











Arsenal kept another clean sheet today as they beat Fulham, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes once again at the heart of things.

Saliba and Gabriel have formed quite the partnership. While most are admiring Arsenal’s attacking play, it is the back four led by Saliba and Gabriel that have been outstanding as well.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel was the one who got his goal today. But that was just an added bonus for the Brazilian, who will have been more delighted with the clean sheet.

Over on Instagram, Saliba posted on his account after the win. And down in the replies, his partner in crime was there with a bit of an off response.

Replying in French, Gabriel appeared to call his close mate an ‘egg’. Clearly, a bit of an inside joke between the two.

Cr.META 2023 (@w.saliba4, Instagram)

Clearly, Saliba and Gabriel have quite the relationship building both on and off the field.

If they can continue to perform how they have been and like today, then the Premier League title could be theirs.

TBR’s View: Gabriel and Saliba are outstanding for Arsenal

All title winning teams are built on solid foundations and Gabriel and Saliba have been a bedrock for Arsenal.

They have both been superb and the wait for Saliba has been more than worth it for Arsenal fans. The Frenchman has been nothing short of world class at times, while Gabriel’s performances are excellent too.

As a pair, there aren’t many better in the league. In fact, maybe even in Europe. If Arsenal do win the title, then it will be down to those two as much as anyone.