Gabriel left screaming at Granit Xhaka during Arsenal win at Fulham











Gabriel Magalhaes was seen screaming furiously at Granit Xhaka during Arsenal’s win over Fulham on Sunday, with Football London reporting that the centre-back was unhappy with the Swiss for not closing down during the second-half.

The Gunners made another statement in their push for the Premier League title. Marco Silva’s side have been a revelation this season. And yet, they were brushed aside by Arsenal before half-time at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal scored three times before the break, with Leandro Trossard setting up all three goals. It was Gabriel who broke the deadlock with a header from the Belgian’s corner.

Gabriel furious with Xhaka

Of course, the focus would have probably changed at half-time for the backline with the win all but wrapped up. At that stage, you can imagine that securing the clean sheet was all that the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel cared about.

And it seems that they would have been livid had Fulham ended up getting a goal.

Football London reports that Ramsdale lost his cool with Martin Odegaard at one stage. Meanwhile, Gabriel was left screaming furiously at Xhaka for not closing down further up the pitch.

In previous years, seeing Gabriel screaming at Xhaka would have been a sign that Arsenal were in disarray. Pundits will have looked back upon that moment as an indication that the squad were on completely different pages.

But actually, it was a sign of the harmony within the ranks on Sunday. No player is afraid to demand more of those around them. And no player is too big to escape criticism either.

Arsenal have such a brilliant spirit within the squad. And that is partly down to each player being willing to call out someone else for not stepping up when it was needed.