Gabriel Jesus spoke to Eddie Nketiah throughout his injury return which left the Englishman as Arsenal’s first choice striker.

The 23-year-old stepped into the breach impressively, most notably netting a late winner against Manchester United back in January.

Nketiah is now injured just as Jesus comes back into the fold, making his first start since knee surgery against Sporting last night.

The Telegraph have produced a report about Jesus’ recovery and how close he is with the man who stepped into the team in his absence.

Gabriel Jesus spoke to Eddie Nketiah every day during his injury recovery

The report mentions how influential vice-captain Jesus is at the club and he was a growing presence during his injury recovery too.

While he was out, Jesus would speak every day to Nketiah, wanting to help ease the pressure on him as he came into the starting XI.

The day Jesus returned to full training was apparently day of genuine celebration for the Arsenal squad, who are now waiting for his first league start after injury.

Nketiah now has a ‘nasty’ injury which is going to keep him out until next month and Arsenal will be hoping he can come back soon.

The return of Jesus softens that blow, with the Brazilian seemingly looking like he is going to be fighting fit for the crucial run-in.

Now the Gunners are out of Europe, they can focus all their energy on the Premier League title race, starting against managerless Crystal Palace on Sunday.