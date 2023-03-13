Gabriel Jesus sends two-word message to Bukayo Saka after making Arsenal injury comeback











Arsenal welcomed Gabriel Jesus back from injury yesterday as they dismantled Fulham to continue their Premier League title push.

The Brazilian’s comeback is a huge boost for Arsenal as they enter the final 11 games of the season. Five points in from of Man City, things are very much in their own hands from now on.

Of course, to have stayed so clear with Jesus being injured is testament to the quality Arsenal have displayed this year.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

But with Jesus now back involved, Mikel Arteta will be hoping it gives his squad a further boost. Essentially, it’s like getting a major new signing for the final quarter of the season.

And over in Instagram, Arsenal’s players were obviously delighted to see Jesus back. Gunners star Bukayo Saka shared a post welcoming his teammate back. And Jesus was straight into the comments with a short two-word response towards Saka.

Cr. META 2023 (@bukayosaka7) Instagram

Saka and Jesus have been absolutely key for Arsenal all season long. Saka’s durability has made him so essential, while Jesus is largely credited with upping the ante in terms of training and mentality.

One thing is for sure, and that’s if the duo stay fit between now and the end of the season, then Arsenal could well be bringing that Premier League title home.

TBR’s View: Saka and Jesus can win Arsenal the title

Bukayo Saka has been outstanding all season long. He barely has a rest and it’s a credit to him that he consistently performs like he does.

In terms of Gabriel Jesus coming back, well, it’s just huge. The Brazilian is one of the best forwards in the league and how Arsenal got him for such a bargain price is quite extraordinary.

If the Gunners do end up with that title this season, then the signing of Jesus – and Saka’s form – will be two of the biggest reasons.