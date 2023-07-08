Gabriel Jesus sends a lovely message to Granit Xhaka after he leaves Arsenal

Arsenal officially confirmed the departure of Granit Xhaka this week, and Gabriel Jesus has sent him a message on Instagram.

The Swiss international’s seven-year stay at the Emirates came to an end this week. He completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee reported to be £21.5 million (Standard).

Xhaka has been receiving a lot of love from fans and his teammates on social media since Arsenal announced his departure. Jesus is the latest to send him a farewell message.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus sends a message to Granit Xhaka after his Arsenal exit

If someone would’ve told you at the end of 2019 that Granit Xhaka would receive a lot of love from almost every Arsenal fan when he left, they would’ve called you crazy.

The Swiss international became enemy number one at the Emirates after his outburst against home fans in a game against Crystal Palace. He was stripped of his captaincy then, and all signs pointed towards an exit.

However, Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay at the club, and Xhaka completely turned things around. He has left Arsenal as a hero now and he deserves all the love he has been receiving over the last few days.

Gabriel Jesus only played with Xhaka for a season, but they formed a great bond on and off the pitch. The Brazilian bid farewell to the midfielder with a lovely message on his Instagram Story.

“What a guy, what a player. I wish you all the best, my brother,” he wrote.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Edu deserves a lot of credit for the way he handled Xhaka’s exit this summer.

It’s never easy to get good money for a player in his 30s, especially when the buying club knows he wants to leave. That left Arsenal in a tricky position, but Edu has pulled off a blinder.

Xhaka, branded as a ‘phenomenal’ player by Arteta (Mirror), has been sold for £21.5 million – just £13.5 million less than what Arsene Wenger bought him for from Borussia Monchengladbach all the way back in 2016 (Daily Mail).

That is excellent value, and it could play a big part in helping Arsenal sign one or two more players later in this window.