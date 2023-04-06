Gabriel Jesus says Oleksandr Zinchenko wanted to kill him after his joke backfired











Arsenal stars Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have known each other for a long, long time now, and the two share an excellent relationship on and off the pitch.

The Gunners signed them both from Manchester City last summer. Jesus cost Mikel Arteta’s side £45 million (BBC), while Zinchenko was brought in for an initial fee of just £30 million (Sky Sports).

They’ve both transformed Arsenal this season and are among the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus shares how Oleksandr Zinchenko’s joke backfired on him

Arsenal fans know now that Zinchenko is one of the funniest players at the club.

The Ukrainian has an incredible sense of humour, and he’s often seen making fun of his teammates behind the scenes at Arsenal. Zinchenko tried this against Jesus recently and it backfired.

The Arsenal number 35 apparently came up to Jesus and told him that the only reason he has four Premier League medals is because of what he did in Manchester City’s final game of last season against Aston Villa.

Jesus accepted that but his brutal response stunned Zinchenko.

The Brazilian told Footballers Lives: “I think Alex (Zinchenko) is the king of joking. All the time he just jokes with someone.

“Just the other day, he was saying things, joking, like: ‘Ah I won four Premier Leagues, you know? The last one I give to you. Last one, last season, I come on against Villa’ – we (Manchester City) were 2-0 down, he came on and honestly, he changed the game a little bit because he received the ball, attacked and he gave an assist.

“He just said: ‘I give you one trophy, one Premier League, because of me you have four’. I said: ‘Listen, OK, I accept that, but in four Premier Leagues, you only started 20 games.’

“He wanted to kill me! (laughs)”

View Instagram Post

TBR View:

Zinchenko and Jesus could well be on their way to winning their fifth Premier League winners’ medal this season, which would be an extraordinary achievement.

Arsenal are currently eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, having played a game more. The title is completely in their hands, but their run-in, on paper, looks trickier than that of Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, with proven winners like Zinchenko and Jesus in their squad now, Arsenal should back themselves to go all the way and beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, and Jesus and Zinchenko are both expected to start.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

