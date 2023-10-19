Gabriel Jesus says 23-year-old Arsenal player is actually so quiet

Gabriel Jesus has labelled Jakub Kiwior as one of the funniest players at Arsenal, despite the defender being very quiet.

Jesus has been speaking to Footballer Fits’ TikTok channel and was asked who the funniest player at Arsenal is.

Kiwior made the switch to North London back in January as he joined from Serie A outfit Spezia Calcio.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a run in the side at the back end of the last campaign following an injury to William Saliba.

He’s found opportunities hard to come by this season as Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba have once again excelled at centre-back.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

But Kiwior has put in some encouraging displays since joining Arsenal and he seems to be adjusting well after a big move to the Premier League.

And while Jesus claims the defender barely speaks in training, he’s labelled Kiwior as the funniest player at Arsenal alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Jesus says Kiwior is so quiet

Speaking to Footballer Fits, Jesus was asked who he thinks is the funniest player at Arsenal.

“I think it’s between Jakub because he doesn’t speak, you look at him and he’s like this [he shrugged],” he said. “So him and Zinchenko.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Kiwior will undoubtedly still be adjusting to life in England after his switch from Italy earlier this year.

The Polish international has settled in well so far but he will be keen to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s side.

He faces a stern task with both Gabriel and Saliba forming an exceptional partnership over the past year.

Yet, Kiwior will get opportunities this season with Arsenal still in the League Cup and FA Cup.