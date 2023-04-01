Gabriel Jesus explains Zincheko influence on penalty v Leeds











Gabriel Jesus roared back into form with a fine performance for Arsenal as they hammered Leeds United in North London today.

The Gunners will have been nervous going into the game after seeing Man City hammer Liverpool. But in the end, the Gunners showed just why they’re title contenders with another superb performance in front of their home fans.

Of course, Arsenal recently welcomed Jesus back from injury and it has felt very much like a new signing. The Brazilian was on hand today to score twice, including a calmly taken penalty.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And speaking to the BBC after the game, Jesus explained why he stuttered his run up a bit before slamming home.

“I want to score every game, you know. But sometimes it can’t happen. I am more happy with the three points than the goals. Congrats for the team,” Jesus said.

“Zini [Oleksandr Zinchenko] joked with me yesterday, because we were practising penalties and I just took that one like I always do, stopping. He said ‘in the game, you never do it like this’, so I showed him clips. I was calm and I remember him as well.”

TBR’s View: Jesus a class act

The penalty from the Brazilian summed up his composure and quality and his performance overall was that of a top class centre-forward.

For Jesus, coming back from injury is massive for him personally. But for Arsenal as a team, it’s even bigger.

The Brazilian is like a brand new signing made after the window and not many clubs can say they have someone like that to come back before the end of the season.

Jesus’ form will be key for Arsenal and if he and they continue like today, then they will win the title with ease.