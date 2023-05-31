Gabriel Agbonlahor tears into £42m Tottenham star











Tottenham Hotspur star Davinson Sanchez has been criticised by talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor for his performances this season.

Tottenham were aiming for Champions League football at the start of the campaign but ended up in eighth and with no European football.

This season is definitely one to forget. With the club now looking for a new manager and director of football as well as new signings, some of the current squad will feel like they might be surplus to requirements.

Sanchez has struggled this campaign and Agbonlahor has not been shy in criticising the Tottenham defender.

(Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor slates Tottenham star Davinson Sanchez

The £42m star has featured 18 times in the Premier League this season. Only nine of these have been starts.

His inconsistencies have been one of the reasons for the club struggling.

The defensive unit has constantly changed and they have leaked 63 goals in the division.

Agbonlahor was naming a starting XI of flops from this season and picked Sanchez in his defence.

On talkSPORT, the pundit said: “Davinson Sanchez, every game I have watched him, he has had a mistake.

“I have been here with Jamie O’Hara and he is nearly crying with real tears with how bad Sanchez has been. Mistake.com.”

This is huge criticism from Agbonlahor but Spurs fans will not be shocked to hear it about the centre-back.

The club desperately need to improve their squad. If they don’t they will continue to finish outside of a European qualification spot.

It will be very interesting to see who comes in and leaves the North London side during the transfer window.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)