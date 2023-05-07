Gabriel Agbonlahor slates £70m Arsenal target











Gabriel Agbonlahor has not been shy in criticising Chelsea playmaker and Arsenal transfer target Mason Mount.

The English international has been linked to both Arsenal and Liverpool over recent weeks, via Football.London. He is out of contract in the summer of 2024.

With no contract talks happening currently, it looks like Chelsea will have to sell Mount this summer or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The club are currently mid table despite spending a lot of money this season. If players like Mount do want to leave they have to make sure they get some money for him.

Agbonlahor on Arsenal target Mason Mount

With Mount’s future uncertain, many pundits have discussed the midfielder and where he could end up next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “27 goals in 129 appearances. Come on, let’s be honest here, he’s not fantastic.”

“The stats show he’s an okay player.”

This criticism is probably somewhat harsh as Mount is an attacking midfielder and not a forward. Mount has shown his quality over the years and impressed on many occasions.

He has not been at his best this year, but it has been hard for any Chelsea player to be consistent with all the managerial changes this season.

Chelsea reportedly want a fee for £70m and this may be the stumbling block for the Gunners. This is a lot of money for one player, especially when they have a great attacking midfielder already in Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal will want to spend money on multiple signings who will consistently start in their team. With the attack at Arsenal thriving, it makes spending £70m on Mount seem like a poor decisision.

