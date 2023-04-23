Gabriel Agbonlahor slams 'embarrassing' Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko











Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Oleksandr Zinchenko for what he did after Arsenal went 2-0 down against Southampton on Friday night.

The Gunners have hit a difficult run of form over the past couple of weeks as they’ve dropped six points in their last three games.

Mikel Arteta’s men looked to be favourites to win the Premier League title, but the three results have put Manchester City firmly in the driving seat ahead of next Wednesday’s game.

Arsenal were held to a 3-3 draw by bottom of the table Southampton on Friday night and had to produce two late goals just to seal a point.

They got off to a nightmare start in the game as they fell two goals behind inside the opening 15 minutes.

And after a former Arsenal man, Theo Walcott, put the Saints 2-0 up, Oleksandr Zinchenko called the Gunners squad in for a huddle in the 15th minute.

But Gabriel Agbonlahor has labelled the Ukrainian full-back’s actions as ‘embarrassing’ on TalkSPORT.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Agbonlahor slams ’embarrassing’ Zinchenko

“First of all, the huddle I thought was embarrassing,” Agbonlahor said. “I thought Zinchenko, for me, concentrate on your game.

“You’re doing a huddle for the cameras, you don’t follow your runners. Set-piece for the third goal, you don’t follow your man, you concede. That for a start was embarrassing.”

Arsenal players have been spotted calling huddles during games throughout the season but unfortunately for Zinchenko, it didn’t have the desired effect on this occasion.

The £30 million full-back also endured a difficult night as he was at fault for Southampton’s third goal of the game, which ultimately cost them the three points.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Zinchenko has undoubtedly been a standout performer for Arsenal this term, but he is going through a shaky period in terms of his defending.

The 26-year-old will need to dust himself down and try to rediscover his best form ahead of Arsenal’s final six games, with a crunch clash against City just around the corner.

