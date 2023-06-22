Gabriel Agbonlahor shares the players Tottenham must replace this summer

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has been discussing Tottenham and he has shared the players he believes the club must replace this summer to help Ange Postecoglou be successful.

Tottenham have a big summer ahead of them. With Postecoglou announced as manager they are now looking to improve the squad.

This is a must as the club failed to qualify for Europe last season. This adds a lot of pressure onto the new manager and the team, as well as Daniel Levy.

The owner has received a fair bit of criticism from Spurs fans over the years. If he doesn’t get this summer right there could be a very vocal fan base against him.

(Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor shares the players Tottenham need to replace

It is no shock to see pundits come out and state that Spurs need to replace some of their squad. They had many issues, but Agbonlahor pinpointed the main issue the club had.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “He needs better defenders. He can’t play that football he played at Celtic with that set of centre-halves at Spurs.”

This is definitely the position Spurs needs to improve the most. The players in defence had an abysmal campaign last season. It was a big issue for the club finishing where they were.

Tottenham conceded the sixth most goals in the division, this is something you would expect from a bottom half team. They conceded 63 goals in the division. This is only five less than Leicester, who were relegated.

Hopefully Daniel Levy backs his new manager and helps Postecoglou by bringing in some top-class defenders. He needs players who can defend but who are also progressive on the ball. This is definitely something Spurs are lacking.