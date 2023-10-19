Gabriel Agbonlahor says Tottenham picked up an absolute ‘bargain’ this summer

Gabriel Agbonlahor has singled out James Maddison for praise and claimed Tottenham Hotspur picked up an absolute ‘bargain’ by signing the midfielder over the summer.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and feels Maddison has been one of the signings of the summer.

The 26-year-old has hit the ground running at Spurs after making the switch from Leicester City. Maddison has already registered five assists and two goals in eight Premier League appearances for Tottenham.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Spurs paid just £40 million to land the England international over the summer, which represents an astute piece of business in the current market.

And Agbonlahor feels that Tottenham have picked up a ‘bargain’ by landing Maddison over the summer.

Agbonlahor labels Maddison a ‘bargain’

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor handed Maddison a grade ‘A’ for his start to life at Tottenham.

The pundit believes Maddison would have been worth at least £60 million had Leicester not been relegated last season.

“Maddison, first of all, the price at £40 million is a bargain,” Agbonlahor said. “Would he have been £40 million if they [Leicester] stayed up? No – maybe 60 to 70 million.

“But for what he’s done so far, I’ve got to give him an A. I feel like he’s been outstanding.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maddison has arguably been one of the best players in the Premier League so far this season and has already established himself as a key man at Spurs.

Tottenham have picked up one of the best creative midfield players in the country for a modest fee in the current market.

Of course, Maddison did have a year left on his contract after Leicester were relegated from the Premier League.

But at £40 million, the playmaker already looks to be the buy of the summer during the early stages of the season.