Gabriel Agbonlahor says Tottenham have done the most shocking thing in the PL this season

Gabriel Agbonlahor says Tottenham Hotspur have done the most ‘shocking’ thing in the Premier League this season.

The pundit has been speaking to TalkSPORT and he’s labelled Tottenham’s decision to replace Antonio Conte with his assistant Cristian Stellini as the ‘shocker of the season’.

It’s been a tumultuous campaign on and off the pitch for Spurs as they’ve slipped down the Premier League table.

They headed into the campaign with high hopes after what seemed to be an encouraging summer window after a solid finish to the last campaign.

But Conte left the club back in March following an explosive rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton. And in what was a surprising decision at the time, his assistant took the reins for what turned out to be a short spell.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Stellini lasted just four games and was replaced by Ryan Mason after a humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle in April.

And Gabriel Agbonlahor has labelled his brief appointment as the most shocking moment of the season.

Agbonlahor on Stellini

Agbonlahor was asked for his ‘shocker of the season’ and didn’t hesitate to take aim at Spurs.

“Tottenham Hotspur sacking a manager and giving the job to the manager’s assistant who played the exact same tactics as the manager who got sacked,” the former Aston Villa forward said.

It’s fair to say that the decision to hand Stellini the role as Tottenham’s acting head coach was a bizarre decision at the time.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Of course, the Italian had previously performed well during his time in the dugout in Conte’s absence.

But Spurs fans had already grown tired of Conte’s style of football and rather unsurprisingly, things didn’t change under his right-hand man.

Nevertheless, it has to be said that Spurs haven’t exactly improved under Ryan Mason either and Daniel Levy will be under increased pressure to hire the right man this summer.

