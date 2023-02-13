Gabriel Agbonlahor reacts after hearing that Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the season











Gabriel Agbonlahor has now reacted to the news that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will be out for the rest of the season.

Spurs put in a dismal showing on Saturday as they were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Antonio Conte was back in the dugout but he will be unimpressed with his side’s shambolic defending on the day.

Tottenham got off to a decent start to the game after taking the lead through Bentancur inside 15 minutes. But they fell apart after Leicester equalised and to make things worse, their goal scorer was forced off with a knee injury.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Bentancur looked set to be stretchered off as he seemed to be in excruciating pain after attempting a tackle. The 25-year-old did eventually get back to his feet but his appearance at Leicester will be the last of the season.

And Agbonlahor has reacted to the news that the Uruguayan has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Agbonlahor reacts to Bentancur injury

Tottenham’s official Twitter account confirmed this morning that Bentancur will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury at Leicester.

“We can confirm that Rodrigo Bentancur has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

“He will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation with our medical staff. We’re all behind you, Rodrigo.”

Agbonlahor replied beneath the tweet: “Bad, bad news.”

Bad bad news — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) February 13, 2023

Benancur has been a revelation for Tottenham since he made the switch from Juventus over a year ago.

He’s arguably been Conte’s best midfielder over the past year and it’s a massive blow in terms of their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs had a fully fit squad for the first time in months last weekend, but they’ve been hit with injuries to Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Bentancur over the past few days.

Show all