Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts who's going through tonight - Tottenham or AC Milan











TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat AC Milan and book their place in the Champions League quarter-final tonight.

Spurs will be boosted by the return of Antonio Conte on the touchline after the Italian returned to Hotspur Way this week following his recovery from surgery.

Conte’s men will face the task of overturning a 1-0 deficit after the defeat at the San Siro last month.

Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Sheffield United last week, while their top-four hopes took a hit with a defeat to Wolves on the weekend.

It feels like a massive game for Tottenham’s season tonight and a loss would leave them with just the top-four to play for over the remainder of the season.

Spurs will need to win by at least two goals tonight and Agbonlahor is backing them to do just that in north London.

Agbonlahor backing Spurs to beat Milan

Speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Agbonlahor said that he feels the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son will step-up for Spurs.

“Knowing Spurs, they will go through tonight. I think they will. Only 1-0 down, home advantage,” the former Aston Villa striker said.

“I think Harry Kane will turn up tonight, he knows that he wants to be playing these big games, Son as well. I feel like Spurs will turn up tonight.”

Conte needs a big performance from his players on his return, with doubt surrounding his future in north London.

The Italian hasn’t taken charge of a game since the defeat to AC Milan last month, but it’s been a difficult week for the club.

Tottenham struggled to create chances against Stefano Pioli’s men last time out and that will have to change if they are going to go through tonight.

