Gabi Agbonlahor worried for Arsenal, says playing City this week will be 'scary' for fans

TalkSPORT’s Gabriel Agbonlahor has said Arsenal fans will be seriously worried about this week now, with a clash with Manchester City coming up.

The Gunners dropped points for the second weekend running. After losing to Everton, they succumbed to Brentford yesterday and were lucky to come out with a point in the end.

That draw means City can close the gap by beating Aston Villa today. From there, City will then know a win v Arsenal puts them top.

And Agbonlahor believes that thought should be a scary one for Arsenal fans.

“Arsenal are having a wobble. It looked easy for Brentford to stop them and it’s a bit of a worry for them. Arteta needs Gabriel Jesus back,” Agbonlahor told TalkSPORT.

“What the scary thing for Arsenal fans is in four days time, Manchester City can be top of the league on goal difference. If they win against Villa, then beat Arsenal on Wednesday, then they go above them.”

Arsenal will still have a game in hand on City if they do lose top spot this week. But with the pressure cranking, and Pep Guardiola coming out fighting, it will be a hard task.

The Gunners simply must avoid defeat against City, or a massive swing will have happened.

TBR’s View: Arsenal need big players back

There is no doubt they are missing Gabriel Jesus massively. The Brazilian brings so much experience and quality to the forward line that his absence is being felt.

The likes of Nketiah and Martinelli have done well while he’s not been playing. But in the main, Jesus is a class above and he helps make Arsenal tick.

The Gunners have got to keep digging in. They prevented another loss by showing fight yesterday. Against City, they’ll need all that fight and more.