Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Tottenham Hotspur to fight for a top-four finish under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor discussed who he thinks is the most likely side to challenge Manchester City at the moment.

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season under Postecoglou and are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spurs picked up a point at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after an encouraging display away to their bitter rivals.

Many expected Postecoglou to get off to a slower start at Tottenham as he attempted to transform their style of play. But it’s been quite the opposite so far and Spurs fans are rightly optimistic about the season ahead.

And while Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Arsenal and Liverpool to be the closest sides to City this season, he feels Tottenham will be fighting to make up the top-four place behind them.

Agbonlahor predicts where Tottenham will finish in the Premier League

“I think at the moment you would say that [Liverpool are the closest to challenging Man City] but you’ll change your mind after every two games,” Agbonlahor said.

“It could be in two games’ time, Liverpool might have dropped points, Arsenal have got six out of six and you’ll be like ‘Arsenal are the next challengers’.

“But overall, I do think it’ll be Liverpool and Arsenal and then I think Spurs will be fighting for the top four. But I just think Man City are a level ahead.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s still too early to make any predictions on where Tottenham will finish the season as there remains a long campaign ahead.

Spurs boast an impressive starting line-up but they are currently lacking in depth after just one summer window with Postecoglou in charge.

They will undoubtedly be relying on being fortunate when it comes to injuries as they lack quality back-up for key players such as Yves Bissouma and James Maddison.

Nevertheless, the early signs for Spurs are encouraging and they will be hopeful of getting back into the Champions League next season.