Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Aston Villa boss Unai Emery would turn down the opportunity to manage Manchester United now.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT (2/11 8:51am) and discussed Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has come under increased pressure in recent days following a disappointing start to the season.

The Dutchman has suffered back-to-back 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford at the hands of Manchester City and Newcastle United in the last four days.

It’s led to many wondering who United would turn to if Ten Hag was relieved of his duties soon.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Unai Emery has done an exceptional job at Aston Villa so far and guided them to a Europa League finish last season.

The Villains have started the new campaign in exceptional form having picked up seven wins from their opening 10 Premier League games. Villa currently sit seven points above the Red Devils in the league and Chris Sutton recently praised Emery for doing an ‘incredible’ job in the Midlands.

And should United need a new manager anytime soon, Gabriel Agbonlahor has labelled their chances of landing Emery as ‘impossible’.

Agbonlahor shares his verdict on whether Emery would leave Villa for United

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor described the situation at Old Trafford as ‘carnage’ and claimed Emery would stick by Villa if he was offered the job.

“Impossible,” the former Villa striker said. “Unai Emery is at a massive club in Aston Villa – big, big club.

“Owners, they stay out of the way, you don’t hear about Aston Villa’s owners, he gets on with the owners. The players all like playing for him.

“Eleven home games unbeaten in the Premier League, that’s a record and everything about Aston Villa at the moment, the football they’re playing in Europe as well, they’re doing well.

“In the league, they’re four points off the top, fifth position with 22 points and it’s a happy club, why would you leave that for the carnage that’s going at Manchester United.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

It remains unclear whether or not United will stick by Ten Hag through a difficult spell.

You’d imagine the Dutchman has some credit in the bank after delivering a League Cup and third-place finish last season.

But even if United do decide to pull the trigger, it’s difficult to see them moving for Emery.

The Spaniard is building something special at Villa Park and it would be a massive surprise to see him leave anytime soon.