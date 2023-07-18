Gabriel Agbonlahor delivers verdict on Arsenal 2023-24 away kit

Arsenal unveiled their new away kit for the 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of a new season in which they return to the Champions League, the Gunners revealed a bold new shirt design.

Arsenal’s new away kit features a ‘shock-yellow base colour’ and ‘fluid black lines inspired by the map of Islington’.

The Adidas kit also features light blue accents that feature on the collars, sleeves, crest and sponsorship logos.

It’s certainly a much bolder design than last season’s away and third kits.

Those were all-black and pink-and-blue respectively, and both were fan favourites.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed that he is a fan of the new Arsenal away kit, but was shocked by the price tag.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he joked that the Gunners “will be passing to the stewards”, known for wearing neon jackets.

Agbonlahor told Natalie Sawyer: “I like it. This is the colour of my favourite ever boots I wore, in the 2011 season.

“This colour, a luminous yellow-ish colour. I like it, I do. I used to love a kit that stood out, used to hate the boring kits.”

Sawyer then spoke about the shirt’s price, which led Agbonlahor to do a double take.

“The shirt itself, £80,” she said, to which her co-host replied: “What?”

Sawyer continued: “Yeah. But that’s not even the ‘authentic’ away kit.

“If you wanna get what they call the ‘authentic’ away shirt, that’s £110.”

Agbonlahor was in disbelief. “£80… you joking?” he said. “£80, that’s what it’s come to! I would’ve thought £40!”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

You can’t blame Agbonlahor for expressing shock at the price of Arsenal’s shirts. However, that price is very much across the board.

For instance, Tottenham and Manchester United‘s regular home kits also cost £80, while Liverpool’s home shirt is £74.95.

Price tags aside, Arsenal’s away kit is quite nice (in this writer’s opinion). As Agbonlahor said, it’s good to see a team go for a bold design.

And if the Gunners manage to win the Premier League title, or a cup, in said kit, it’ll become immortalised in the club’s history.