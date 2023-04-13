Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be sacked next season











Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has been speaking about Liverpool and he believes that manager Jurgen Klopp could be sacked next season.

Just last season, Liverpool managed to get 92 points in the Premier League. They finished second and only one point away from Manchester City. In most other seasons, their points tally probably would have secured the title.

This campaign, Klopp’s side are in eighth. With nine games to go, they are 12 points off a Champions League spot and have glaring issues.

Due to this, many have been criticising their season and wondering how they improve. With even more teams competing for top half places, Liverpool need to have a good summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Agbonlahor reveals why he thinks Klopp could be sacked

With Liverpool out of all cup competitions and out of form, there have been many complaints. Some of these have been aimed at Jurgen Klopp.

One to aim criticism at the manager is Agbonlahor. He believes that Klopp could be sacked next season if things don’t change.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “He’s lost his spark. If they start next season and they are a million miles away from the top teams in the Premier League, they will get rid of Jurgen Klopp.”

The pundit also went on to say that Klopp is “under pressure next season” and that the board “will be fuming” if Liverpool struggle again next season.

The German manager has achieved great things with the Merseyside club. This includes winning the Champions League and the Premier League.

This adds even more pressure on Klopp when things start to go wrong. The fact that Liverpool have struggled for consistency this season is worrying.

No doubt if Liverpool get some players in and this continue, there could be calls for Klopp to go. Despite this, we know his quality and he is definitely the man who can turn things around.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all