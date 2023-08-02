Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign £100m player to finish their summer off

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to round off an impressive summer window.

The pundit was speaking on talkSPORT this morning and admitted he was surprised by Arsenal moving for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Mikel Arteta has already strengthened his squad significantly with the additions of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

But the Emirates Stadium has since been touted as a possible destination for David Raya as Arsenal bid to bring in competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

Thomas Partey has also been heavily linked with a move away from North London after the departure of Granit Xhaka.

And Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal should be looking to finish their summer by landing Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign Caicedo

Fellow talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil suggested that he doesn’t think Arsenal need another midfielder after the addition of Rice.

But Agbonlahor disagreed and urged the Gunners to snap up Caicedo.

“They’ve lost Xhaka though, Partey gets a lot of injuries so then you’re down to Declan Rice – you need more numbers in there,” he said.

“I think one more defensive midfielder, Caicedo would be perfect.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Arsenal over the past couple of transfer windows, but a switch has failed to materialise.

The Gunners had two bids knocked back by Brighton for the 21-year-old back in January.

Of course, Arsenal went on to bring in Jorginho instead and have since broken the British transfer record to sign Rice.

Chelsea also seem to be leading the race to sign Caicedo at this stage, but are struggling to meet Brighton’s demands for the Ecuador international.

Indeed, the Seagulls are reportedly demanding a fee worth £100 million for the midfielder.

It’s difficult to see Arsenal parting with £100 million to sign Caicedo this summer after spending so heavily during the early stages of the window.