Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Jesse Marsch said something which annoyed the Leeds board weeks ago











Gabriel Agbonlahor has given his thoughts on the decision by Leeds to sack Jesse Marsch ahead of tonight’s game with Manchester United.

The TalkSPORT pundit thinks that the American made comments which did not go down well with the club’s board weeks before he was sacked.

Last month, Leeds lost 2-1 at Aston Villa, the club Agbonlahor used to play for, and Agbonlahor has had his say on how he thinks Marsch reacted to that result.

The former Whites boss always tries to be positive and the former striker thinks that he needed to be more focused on results.

Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images

Agbonlahor on Marsch

Agbonlahor said: “Do you know what didn’t help him? It was doing an interview after the loss to Villa a few weeks ago and he said to the reporter that ‘I don’t mind losing games if we play like that’.

“If you’re the Leeds board you’re like: ‘no! We want to win games and stay in the league.’

“It’s about winning games when you’re down there, not really about performances. His interviews didn’t go down well.”

What he has said is he does not like being ‘results based’ and seemingly would rather focus on the process of improving a team without the impending threat of relegation.

He called the performance in the loss at Villa the best under him, and they worked hard as a team but looked short on ideas and width then.

The strangest thing with Leeds sacking Marsch is the timing, just days after the closure of a transfer window where they heavily backed the American.