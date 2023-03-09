Gabby Agbonlahor tells Conte to banish Richarlison to Spurs U18s











Gabby Agbonlahor torn into Richarlison on talkSPORT following the striker’s comments in the wake of Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to AC Milan, claiming that Antonio Conte should send the Brazilian to train with the under-18s.

Spurs are out of the Champions League after a miserable night in North London. Tottenham had to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first-leg in San Siro. However, they rarely looked like threatening to find that goal on the night.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

One of the most surprising aspects about Wednesday came after the full-time whistle. Richarlison gave an interview in which he suggested that this has been an awful season – but perhaps using another adjective to describe it – and bemoaning the fact that he has not played more for Conte.

Agbonlahor tells Conte to banish Richarlison to the under-18s

It has been a disappointing season for Richarlison. He is yet to score in the Premier League for Spurs. And in fact, he has only found the back of the net in one game in any competition.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

And with that, Agbonlahor has not held back in his criticism of the former Everton star. He even suggested that the Tottenham boss should banish Richarlison to train with the youngsters for the foreseeable future.

“Richarlison, £60 million he cost. Premier League goals: zero. Assists: two. Always moaning, always rolling around on the floor,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s come out and said that he’s had a positive moment and Conte’s put me on the bench. His positive moment is two games, zero goals. I don’t get it. Positive for £60 million is a couple of goals, couple of assists.

“So don’t be moaning when you’re not performing when you’re given a chance. And if I’m Conte and Conte looks like that sort of manager, I’m sure his boots and kit are in the under-18 dressing room this morning.”

It is an ugly situation that Tottenham really do not need. From the outside, it is getting increasingly difficult to imagine Conte remaining at the club beyond this season.

That may be good news for Richarlison. At this point, you forget just how good he was to keep Everton up last season. He has been a shadow of that player during this campaign – unless he is playing for Brazil.

Conte may, in time, understand Richarlison’s frustrations. It has been such an underwhelming season for the club. They still have top-four to fight for, but you get the impression that many within Tottenham cannot wait for the summer so they can try and regroup.