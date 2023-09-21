Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Mikel Arteta over his recent comments on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT and feels Arteta’s comments on rotating Ramsdale and David Raya are ‘absolute garbage’.

Arteta opted to start Raya in Arsenal’s Champions League opener against PSV last night after Ramsdale also dropped to the bench on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Ramsdale played a key role in getting Arsenal back into the competition after some brilliant performances last season. But the £30 million man now faces a fight to get back into the Arsenal side as Raya seems to have emerged as Arteta’s favoured option.

And despite Arteta insisting that he will be using both goalkeepers throughout the season, Gabriel Agbonlahor isn’t quite convinced.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor labelled Arteta’s comments on Ramsdale and Raya as ‘absolute garbage’.

“Have a day off, Mikel,” the pundit said. “He’s talking absolute garbage. You might play one keeper in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, that’s it.

“In Champions League football, your best keeper is playing. In the Premier League now you can’t afford to lose a point because Man City, your best keeper is starting.

“David Raya will play. Don’t listen to him about bringing on a keeper in the 70th minute. He’s talking garbage.

“He’s trying to make it sound not as bad for Ramsdale. Basically, he’s been savage and he’s seen Raya as a better keeper and he wants to win the title. Simple as that.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Time will only tell if Agbonlahor’s assessments come true as Arteta clearly stated he will use both goalkeepers for different situations this season.

Ramsdale will certainly feel hard done by as he had started the season reasonably well between the sticks.

Indeed, the 24-year-old was yet to make any glaring errors but Arteta has turned to Raya over the past week.

Of course, Arteta could well see Raya as his preferred choice moving forward after the 28-year-old signed on a season-long loan deal from Brentford.

It seemed harsh from Arteta to leave Ramsdale out of Arsenal’s return to Champions League football. But if the Gunners want to challenge for the biggest honours moving forward, the Spaniard will have to be ruthless.