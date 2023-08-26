Gabby Agbonlahor says Chelsea can easily sign 21-goal Tottenham striker target

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Ivan Toney is perfect for Tottenham Hotspur, but he thinks Chelsea can easily sign him.

We’ve now entered the final week of the transfer window, and there could still be some big movements. The striker market will be an interesting watch, with both Chelsea and Tottenham keen to strengthen.

Agbonlahor has urged them both to sign Toney.

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Ivan Toney would be perfect for Tottenham and Chelsea

Ivan Toney has been banned from football until the middle of January next year for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

He will have just 18 months left on his contract at the turn of the year, and The Times revealed yesterday that Tottenham and Arsenal are both keen to sign him. Ben Jacobs then claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United have also discussed about him.

On talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that clubs should just get him now instead of in January because he will be considerably cheaper.

Later, on the same platform, he had his say on Chelsea and Tottenham potentially signing him.

He said: “‘He’s obviously going. He would’ve wanted to go last year I’m sure because he’s an outstanding player. I think he would suit every team. If Chelsea want him they’re getting him. Let’s just say that now.”

When Jason Cundy replied by saying ‘he’s perfect for Chelsea’, Agbonlahor added: “He’s perfect for Spurs. Spurs have got Richarlison. How many goals do you think he has scored in 29 games? He has scored one goal.

“He has got one goal in the Premier League, you’ve lost Harry Kane – 30 PL games last season. On the bench against Man United – zero strikers. So if I’m Spurs, I’m like ‘we need a top, top striker’.”

TBR View:

Ivan Toney would be a fantastic signing for both Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Englishman is a complete striker. He can run in behind as well as hold the ball up; he’s fantastic in the air; and most importantly, he’s clinical in front of goal. He scored 21 times for Brentford last season.

The fact that Toney will not be allowed to play until January is definitely an issue for interested clubs right now, but if Chelsea or Spurs can sign him on a bargain in this window, they should really consider getting it done.

It will be interesting to see where Toney will end up – either now or next year.