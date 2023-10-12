Gabby Agbonlahor has now declared that Mikel Arteta needs to sign Ivan Toney if he’s serious about Arsenal winning the league.

Agbonlahor was speaking on talkSPORT and said that Toney would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Moreover, the pundit said that he agreed with Ian Wright’s opinion that Toney could be the difference-maker for Arsenal and Arteta.

Agbonlahor said: “Have to, have to, because Nketiah is a decent striker to bring on for 15 minutes, he’s not your main striker.

“Gabriel Jesus, good on the ball, good at linking, but he’s not strong enough holding the ball up.

“He’s not getting into them spots where you are going to get them tap-ins, you know he’s not going to get them headers as well.

“So I think Ian Wright is totally right, whoever is serious about the title in January will get him [Toney].”

He continued: “I think whoever is serious about this title challenge, go and get Ivan Toney.”

And Agbonlahor did even briefly mention the idea of Tottenham Hotspur rivalling Arsenal to the signing.

Agbonlahor thinks Toney is a clear upgrade on Jesus for Arsenal and Arteta

Of course, whilst many fans may agree that Toney would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, it wouldn’t be at the expense of Jesus.

It’s very hard to imagine an XI under Arteta that would leave the Brazilian on the sidelines.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Moreover, fans may instead expect that Toney would have to bid his time and make the most of his cameo appearances.

Either way, it is quite surprising that Agbonlahor thinks that Arteta has such a problematic striker situation at Arsenal.

Although Nketiah’s performances have been stale of late, Jesus has been very encouraging in his work.

And the Brazilian striker will now believe that he can deliver a consistent run of goalscoring if he’s deployed centrally once more.

Agbonlahor may think Toney is an easy fix for Arsenal, but the striker could end up upsetting a careful balance Arteta has at the club.

However, as was the case with David Raya, it could be an opportunity too good to pass on.