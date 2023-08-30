Gabby Agbonlahor says Ange Postecoglou should have started £40m Tottenham player last night

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou should have started James Maddison against Fulham last night.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT after Spurs exited the League Cup at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

Ange Postecoglou made nine changes last night as only Richarlison and Micky van de Ven kept their place in the side following the win at Bournemouth.

It’s fair to say the Aussie’s team selection didn’t go according to plan as Tottenham were second best during the opening period.

He eventually brought in the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski later in the second half after Richarlison found an equaliser.

But Spurs exited the competition on penalties after Davinson Sanchez missed his spot-kick. And Agbonlahor feels Postecoglou made a big ‘mistake’ by not selecting the likes of Maddison.

Agbonlahor says Maddison should have started against Fulham

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor criticised Postecoglou for making too many changes last night.

“Tottenham have started very well but the thing for me with his decisions is he should know the history of the last few seasons with Spurs and when they’ve rested players, they’ve got knocked out,” the pundit said.

“Last season, rested Harry Kane got knocked out of the cup. You’re in such a good moment with Spurs, you’ve got no European football. Just play your best team, take players off.”

“Why not play Maddison, Son, rest Kulusevski and Bissouma,” he added. “Mix it up a bit. Making nine changes – it’s the same players that cost Spurs.”

“I think when he looks back at the team today that he selected he’ll feel like he made a mistake and he’ll understand sooner or later that Spurs fans demand winning a trophy soon and you’re already out of one that you would have wanted to win.”

Maddison has starred for Tottenham so far this season after making the £40 million move from Leicester City.

The 26-year-old bagged his first goal on Saturday after picking up two assists against Brentford on the opening day of the season.

It was surprising to see Postecoglou make so many changes considering Tottenham are desperate for some silverware.

However, you can understand why he left Maddison out after the midfielder faced a race to be fit for the clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the Aussie boss may regret his decision after last night’s result as another opportunity to pick up some silverware has ultimately gone begging for Tottenham.