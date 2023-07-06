Gabby Agbonlahor says 28-year-old Arsenal man is ‘talented’ but has no consistency

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has been talking about forgotten Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe this morning.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (6/7 6:56am), Agbonlahor and Alan Brazil were discussing the 28-year-old.

It’s safe to say Nicolas Pepe’s move to Arsenal hasn’t gone particularly well.

The Ivorian international is still the club’s record signing after bringing him in from Lille for £72m in 2019.

However, his minutes have been reduced each season he’s been at the club until eventually being loaned out last year.

He scored six goals for Nice in Ligue 1, but still started less than half of their league matches.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Agbonlahor has said that Pepe is a decent player, but simply has no consistency which has hampered his time at Arsenal.

He’s one of many players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

It would be a real surprise to see him involved next season at the Emirates.

Agbonlahor says Arsenal man Pepe has no consistency

Speaking about some of the more expensive transfers that haven’t gone to plan, Alan Brazil said: “[Nicolas] Pepe, I remember he’s just no consistency.

Agbonlahor added: “One good game, one bad game. He’s talented, isn’t he? But for the fee that he came in, you’ve got to be consistent.

Brazil concluded: “I watched him at West Ham, he came in, left foot, bang, smashed one in.”

There will be a small sense of a missed opportunity when it comes to Pepe’s time at Arsenal.

As Agbonlahor mentions, Arsenal fans have seen small glimpses of talent from Pepe over the years.

However, more often than not he struggled on the right wing in a system that never really suited him.

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He arrived at the Emirates off the back of a season where he scored 22 league goals.

Nine of those goals came from the penalty spot and he was presented with a huge number of chances that year.

In his second season at Arsenal, he managed to score ten league goals in just 16 starts, but his one assist that year shows he failed to link up with his teammates effectively.

Moving on this summer feels like the best option for all parties.

Finding a club willing to take on his wages may be tricky, but the club will have already given up on recouping a decent fee for the £72m man.