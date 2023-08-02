Gabby Agbonlahor reacts after what’s been going on at West Ham this summer

Gabriel Agbonlahor has drawn comparisons between a previous transfer window at Aston Villa and what’s happening at West Ham this summer.

The pundit has been speaking on TalkSPORT and it’s fair to say that he feels David Moyes isn’t being backed in the market.

West Ham appointed a new sporting director in Tim Steidten last month as they look to spend the Declan Rice money wisely.

The Hammers received a British record fee of £105 million for their skipper, but are yet to bolster Moyes’ squad.

They have been heavily linked with a host of names to replace Rice, with James Ward-Prowse, Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha among the targets.

But West Ham have failed to bring in a midfielder so far and also look set to miss out on Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges.

And Gabriel Agbonlahor has told TalkSPORT that West Ham’s summer window has been similar to one Tim Sherwood experienced at Aston Villa.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Agbonlahor reacts to West Ham’s summer window

Agbonlahor suggested that new sporting director Steidten is failing to deliver Moyes’ preferred targets.

He said: “David Moyes wants certain players, the sporting director says ‘No, I’m not paying over 25 [million].”

Alan Brazil responded to Agbonlahor’s statement and asked if Steidten had won West Ham a European trophy last season, suggesting the German chief should be backing the Hammers manager.

“It happened at Aston Villa with Tim Sherwood,” Agbonlahor said. “He wanted the likes of Aaron Lennon, Robbie Keane.

“He got told they’re having these young lads from the French league. This is a similar sort of situation I’m seeing now at West Ham.”

Agbonlahor was then asked where some of these Villa signings ended up after not being ‘ready’ for Premier League football.

“Some of them, they weren’t ready at the time,” he said. “So you’ve got Idrissa Gueye, went to PSG.

“You had Jordan Veretout who went to Marseille and Roma. You had Jordan Ayew who went to Crystal Palace but at that time, first season in the Premier League, there were six or seven of them that come over from the French league and they weren’t ready.

“Tim Sherwood needed Premier League experience – Aaron Lennon, Robbie Keane, I think he wanted Cambiasso as well. This seems to be the same thing at West Ham.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Sky Sports reported just yesterday that West Ham have ended their interest in Ward-Prowse due to Southampton’s asking price for their captain.

With the Premier League season just nine days away, West Ham fans will undoubtedly be concerned over the club’s lack of activity in the transfer window.

The Hammers have lost their star man and are yet to find a suitable replacement. It’s unclear whether Moyes’ vision is aligning with the new sporting director’s at this stage.

But West Ham will certainly need to be busy this month to address key areas of their squad otherwise they risk falling behind, which would be a real shame after such a promising end of the last campaign.