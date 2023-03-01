Gabby Agbonlahor now predicts whether Arsenal are going to win the Premier League this season











TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League ahead of their game in hand with Everton tonight.

The Gunners are two points clear of Manchester City and could extend that gap to five if they beat Sean Dyche’s men tonight.

Agbonlahor was asked on TalkSPORT (1 March, 6:42am) who he thinks will win the title, the night after City cruised into the FA Cup fourth round by beating Bristol City 3-0.

He has backed Mikel Arteta’s men to deliver the club’s first title since the 2004 Invincibles despite the return to form of Phil Foden for City.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabby Agbonlahor predicts Arsenal to win the Premier League this season

When asked who he thinks will win the title, Agbonlahor said: “Arsenal. I feel that [Phil] Foden coming back is big for Manchester City.

“But, this Arsenal team look together. Against Villa, coming from behind, equalising, Zinchenko grabbing the ball and telling all the players to run back.

“Saying, ‘we’re not happy with a draw, we need to win this game, let’s go and win it’. They’ve got that winning mentality about them this Arsenal team, and I think they’ll see it over (the line).”

Even once Arsenal have played tonight, we are still 14 matches from the finish line, which is an awful lot of football to be decided.

City have the experience in these situations but they have not been at their imperious best and may prioritise the Champions League.

Arsenal have recovered well from losing to City earlier this month and could make another statement tonight against an Everton side who beat them at Goodison Park just a few weeks ago.