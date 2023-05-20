Gabby Agbonlahor makes Jurgen Klopp sack claim after Liverpool v Aston Villa











Gabby Agbonlahor has risked the wrath of Jurgen Klopp once again by claiming the Reds boss could actually get the sack at Liverpool.

Klopp was in the stands serving his touchline ban as his Liverpool team snatched a late draw against Aston Villa.

However, it now looks unlikely they’ll make the top four, despite a spirited late run of results.

And Agbonlahor believes Klopp could be struggling if the same continues into next year.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Klopp to be sacked?

Speaking on TalkSPORT today after the game, Agbonlahor – who has history with Klopp – made a bold claim about the German coach.

Going into a mini rant about the Reds’ season, Agbonlahor then claimed that Klopp needed to watch himself.

“For the standards they’ve set the last 3-4 years. I think it’s a really really bad season. They’re 19 points behind Man City, who they pushed so close last year,” Agbonlahor said.

“Look at their season. It’s been a bad season for Liverpool. He’s got, if they start the season off badly next season, I wouldn’t be surprised of Jurgen Klopp got sacked.”

Klopp is likely to get money to spend this summer at Liverpool. With that will come added pressure to succeed, though.

Klopp going nowhere

It feels like Agbonlahor is trying to stir the pot a bit here. It would take a disastrous campaign for Liverpool to part ways with Klopp, it really would.

He has so much credit in the bank and while this season hasn’t been great, it’s hardly been a disaster either.

Liverpool will be just fine with Klopp in charge. New players will help and it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see them really pushing City next term.

Certainly, there have been signs there lately from the Reds. A few additions will help, and Champions League football should be back soon.