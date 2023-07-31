Gabriel Agbonlahor is convinced that Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa will start for Aston Villa on the opening day of the new campaign.

The former Aston Villa striker has been speaking to talkSPORT and he feels Unai Emery will stick with his trusted centre-back pairing.

Villa have moved to bolster Emery’s squad over the past few weeks with the additions of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby.

Of course, Emery worked with Torres during his time at Villarreal and it’s fair to say the centre-back thrived under the Spaniard.

But Agbonlahor believes Emery will leave Torres out of his starting line-up during the early stages of the campaign.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Agbonlahor convinced Mings and Konsa will start for Villa

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor discussed the need for Chelsea to establish a consistent centre-back pairing this season.

The pundit then referred to Mings and Konsa building a strong relationship under Emery last season.

“Look at my team Aston Villa, Mings and Konsa,” Agbonlahor said. “They’re going to start when the season starts.

“Torres come in, won’t start. Diego Carlos is back from injury, very good two centre-halves – they’re going to be on the bench unless there are problems and they don’t perform.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Mings rediscovered his best form under Emery last season after struggling following losing the Villa captaincy under Steven Gerrard.

The Villains kick off their Premier League campaign on August 12 as they travel to St James’ Park.

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Emery stick with Konsa and Mings after the pair performed brilliantly towards the end of the last season.

Of course, Torres is expected to force his way into the side sooner rather than later after starring under Emery in Spain.

But as the former Villarreal man adjusts to life in England, he may have to wait for his opportunity.