Gabby Agbonlahor criticises Thiago Alcantara after Liverpool loss











Gabby Agbonlahor has torn into Thiago Alcantara following his performance for Liverpool in their loss to Wolves on Saturday, noting on talkSPORT that he did not even bother to track Ruben Neves before the third goal.

The Reds remain a real rut right now. Jurgen Klopp’s men have lost four of their last seven games in all competitions. And they now find themselves as close to the relegation zone as the top-four in the Premier League.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

They were beaten 3-0 by Wolves on Saturday. Much of the damage was done in the opening stages, with the home side taking a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes. But the exclamation point came during the second-half when Neves was able to get onto the end of an Adama Traore pass to score a third.

Agbonlahor criticises Thiago

When Adama received the ball, Thiago was a couple of yards behind in a more central position. Neves meanwhile, was just inside his own half, some way back.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, by the time Traore got inside the penalty area, Neves had overtaken Thiago. And he was in space to receive the pass and put the ball past Alisson.

It was a tremendous run from Neves. However, the attack really did not reflect well on Thiago who ambled back towards his own goal. And he was unable to put a challenge in by the time the Portuguese received possession.

And Agbonlahor hit out at the Spaniard for not putting in more effort in that moment.

“Recently I’ve been watching Liverpool and they’re not playing like a group of players that are playing for the manager. You look today, Keita, Thiago strolling around. The third goal from Neves, Thiago just not even bothering to follow the runner. Their form is horrific,” he told talkSPORT.

Agbonlahor has hardly endeared himself to Liverpool fans with some of his comments about the Reds. But he is right to point the finger at Thiago for that third goal.

Liverpool’s established midfielders are being overshadowed by 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic right now. And Thiago – who cost £25 million – is one of those who almost looks a shadow of his former self.

In fairness, it is not on one single player to drag Liverpool out of their slump. Performances all over the pitch need to improve if they are going to achieve anything half-decent this season.

But Thiago has been one of the finest midfielders of this generation, no matter what anyone says. So he arguably needs to take more responsibility than most when it comes to getting the Reds back on track.