‘Funny’: Cole Palmer says he finds £35m Arsenal player absolutely hilarious

Oleksandr Zinchenko strikes us as one of the most serious footballers around.

He’s a true leader on the pitch. He’s always focused and he’s always holding himself to the highest of standards.

Zinchenko plays football with such a tenacity that it’s hard to imagine what he’s like off the pitch.

However, according to Cole Palmer, the £35m Arsenal player is actually very funny.

Speaking to the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the Chelsea winger named the Arsenal star as one of his favourite former teammates due to the fact he was so funny.

Zinchenko is hilarious

Palmer spoke about the defender and how funny he was during his time at Manchester City.

“Zinchenko was quite funny as well. He loved to mess about,” Palmer said.

“The comments that he made and stuff used to make me laugh.”

Doesn’t show it

It’s almost a bit strange to hear this about Zinchenko, because we don’t see him cracking jokes that often on the pitch or in training.

Some players you can just tell are a bit of a laugh – look at how the likes of David Luiz used to play, but Zinchenko is a really straight-to-business player.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard something like this about Zinchenko.

Granit Xhaka said how funny the left-back was when he signed for Arsenal last season.

“Everyone has their own character, their own quality. Zinchenko is the guy who is as well funny, you can joke with him,” Xhaka said.

“We had a meeting before the Liverpool game and he was speaking and speaking and speaking and speaking and speaking.”

By the sounds of it, Zinchenko is a great player to be around in the dressing room, and every team needs a character like this who can lift the mood on even the dullest of days.