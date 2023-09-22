Fulham now looking to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to ‘outstanding’ Championship player

Fulham are keen on beating both Liverpool and Chelsea to the signing of Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to reports.

Dewsbury-Hall is currently starring for Enzo Maresca’s Leicester side in the Championship. The 22-year-old is a key player already and will be vital to the Foxes’ promotion push.

However, TalkSPORT writes this morning that Dewsbury-Hall is a wanted man, with Fulham the latest to register an interest.

Fulham, Chelsea and Liverpool all among teams keen on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

According to TalkSPORT, Fulham are admirers of the Leicester midfielder and are considering whether or not to make a move.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It’s claimed that while they do like the player, there is uncertainty over whether Fulham could indeed convince Dewsbury-Hall to move to Craven Cottage.

Of course, Fulham are not alone in being fans of the midfielder.

Reports not so long ago credited both Chelsea and Liverpool with interest in Dewsbury-Hall. Of course, both clubs had busy summers in the market and in the end, went with other options.

However, it would be interesting to see if either the Reds or the Blues made a move if Fulham did get encouragement.

A Premier League player

No disrespect to the Championship at all, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a Premier League player and is far too good for that level right now.

Dubbed an ‘outstanding‘ talent by Brendan Rodgers, Dewsbury-Hall looks certain to have a long and prosperous career in the top flight if he can continue his development.

Of course, a season in the second tier won’t do him any harm. And right now, Leicester would be silly to even consider selling.