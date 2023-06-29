‘Frustration’: Journalist says Liverpool are annoyed they couldn’t use ‘special’ player more last season

Liverpool wish they could have used Fabio Carvalho more last season.

That is according to Neil Jones who was speaking on The Redmen TV about the youngster.

Carvalho arrived at Anfield with a fair bit of fanfare last summer, but sadly, he barely played in the second half of the season.

According to Jones, Liverpool would have liked to have used Carvalho more last season, but sadly, due to the decline of the entire squad this term, they weren’t really able to roll the dice and throw the youngster in as often as they would have liked.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Frustrating

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘special‘ player.

“I can see why people are disappointed that he’s being sent out on loan, but we’ve seen it before, Harvey Elliott has gone out on loan and come back to be a part of the squad, Divock Origi had a loan for a season. It is possible, and Liverpool speak so highly of him,” Jones said.

“Different elements people speak about. His technical quality, how well he trains, his attitude, he’s a football obsessive. They speak about him just being unlucky with the situation around the team and the fact they went into this decline so soon after he joined. There is no ill feeling just frustration on everyone’s side that they couldn’t get him into the side or build a side that could accommodate him.”

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Difficult

It is frustrating for Liverpool and Carvalho because this was just a case of the right player at the wrong time.

The youngster is clearly talented, but he is unproven, and with Liverpool falling so far behind the pace early on in the season, it was hard for them to turn to their young players as solutions as the pressure was well and truly on.

Luckily, it sounds as though Liverpool do rate Carvalho highly, and it may not be long before he gets a real shot at Anfield.