‘Frustrating’: Pundit says Arsenal 24-year-old needs an ‘under-10s’ coaching message given to him right now

Arsenal scraped their way past Everton last night to continue their good start to the season under Mikel Arteta again.

The Gunners got over the line thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard in the second half. The Belgian scored the winner after coming off the bench. It was a bench that also inclued new big-money signing Kai Havertz.

And Stadium Astro pundit Dave Kitson has said that right now, Havertz could do with some coaching messages similar to that you’d tell an under-10s team.

Pundit labels Kai Havertz as frustrating and suggests new way of doing things

Speaking on Stadium Astro yesterday, former Reading striker Kitson was full of praise for Havertz in terms of his ability.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Kitson believes the German needs to simplify his game and at the moment, he is proving a frustrating player for Mikel Arteta.

“He’s a frustrating player I’m sure it was the same when he was at Chelsea player. When you look at him, the guy has everything you need to be a top player. Everything. He’s deceptively quick as well,” Kitson said.

“But he’s one of them who needs to get off to a decent start at a club and if not he’s playing catch up. He can pass, he can create things, he runs off the ball. I’m not sure his best position has ever been found and I was watching him the other day and I was thinking for Arteta, if ever there was a guy in a team who needs his game simplifying for him, it’s Havertz. Pass the ball, get it wide, get into the box. That sounds like something you’d say to an under-10s but that’s what he needs right now.”

Havertz has had a few unlucky moments in terms of goals and assists this season, thanks to VAR. However, given he cost north of £60m, he hasn’t done anywhere near enough just yet.

Pressure is on

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz to take them to another level and get them over the line in terms of competing for trophies.

There is no time for him to be settling in and having a bedding in period like a lot of players. Put simply, he just has to produce for the money that’s been spent.

It’s a big season this for Kai Havertz but the longer he goes without scoring or contributing, the more the pressure will build.